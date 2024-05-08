Congress Joined Hands With Anti-National Forces, JP Nadda Says At Rally In Himachal

(MENAFN- IANS) Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), May 8 (IANS) In a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the grand old party is "anti-Sanatan" and it joined hands with anti-national forces.

He was speaking at the Panna Pramukh conference in his hometown Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh amid the presence of party national Vice-President Saudan Singh, Union Minister and Hamirpur BJP candidate Anurag Thakur, state party President Rajeev Bindal and former chief minister Jairam Thakur, among others.

JP Nadda said all other parties compromised with the ideology but the BJP is the only party that has remained firm on its ideology since its inception as Jan Sangh.

"On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370. After abrogation of Article 370, peace and normalcy have returned to Jammu and Kashmir. Today we have 'Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan' (One Prime Minister, one flag and one Constitution) in the country," JP Nadda said.

Saying that 34 years ago, the party had passed a resolution in Palampur town, demanding the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the BJP president said: "For us, Ram temple is not an issue of politics but an issue of faith. Prime Minister Modi enshrined Ram Lala in the grand temple after 10 days of rigorous rituals on January 22."

He said the BJP workers should feel proud that they are members of the party.

"Today, we have 8.60 lakh booth presidents all over India. There are 303 members of the Lok Sabha, 97 members in the Rajya Sabha, nearly 1,500 MLAs and thousands of district presidents," JP Nadda said.

The BJP chief also urged the gathering to vote for the BJP to ensure another term for PM Modi.

"The BJP has pledged (in its manifesto) to extend the Ayushman Bharat scheme to include all individuals aged 70 and above," he said.

The BJP president also urged the people to ensure the victory of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Highlighting the development works in Himachal, JP Nadda said the Congress did not lay even a single stone for development.

"Today, if we look around in Himachal, we see AIIMS medical colleges, all this development work has been done in Himachal under the leadership of PM Modi. IIM has been opened in Himachal and a satellite centre of the PGI has come up in Una. We are not talking about winning the elections but about increasing the vote percentage in these elections," he added.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls in all four Parliamentary seats and bypoll in six Assembly seats on June 1.