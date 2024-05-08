IPL 2024: Badoni-Pooran Crucial Fifth Wicket Partnership Of 99 Runs Propel LSG To 165 For 4

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Ayush Badoni smashed 28 ball half-century as Nicholas Pooran's 26 deliveries 48 as the duo recorded the highest fifth wicket partnership of 99 runs which propelled Lucknow Super Giants to 165 for 4 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow went off to a shaking start as Quinton de Kock was sent back by Bhuvneshwar Kumar courtesy of a flying catch by Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep square leg for a five-ball two runs. Reddy made the catch look easy as he lobbed the ball back in when stepping over and came back in to claim it. Kumar struck again to dismiss dangerous Marcus Stoinis (3) as Sanvir Singh took a low catch diving forward at mid-on.

LSG scored 27 runs in the Power Play--their slowest before this was 45. Debutant Vijayakanth Viyaskanth came for his first over and hit some perfect areas and gave only three in his first. First impressions of a leggie quick through the air, didn't turn any of the balls big, but showed his variations: the wrong'un, the front-of-the-hand ball.

Skipper KL Rahul on the other end played the anchor role and was struggling with 20 runs in 25 deliveries but Krunal Pandya showed intent to score big when he launched back-to-back sixes to Jaydev Unadkat in the eighth over.

A slower bouncer from Jaydev Unadkat, almost head high, but Pandya flat-batted it for a six over long-on. The next one was more orthodox, a drive back over Unadkat's head as he pitched it up and gave the pace. LSG were reeling on 45 for 2 in eight overs.

Skipper Pat Cummins got the prize wicket of Rahul as he bowled on pace, sliding onto the pads, Rahul felt he had to have a swing at it and flicked it in the air, trying to go behind square on the leg side, but was caught at deep square, and went for 29 off 33. Cummins hit down the middle stump to get rid of Pandya on 24.

Finally, the run rate went past six an over with Ayush Badoni maneuvering T Natarajan for three boundaries in the 14th over. Then Nicholas Pooran smashed a six of the debutant and Badoni ended the over with a boundary as Viyaskanth ended his spell without a wicket giving away 27 runs. T Natarajan went for 35 runs in three overs as Badoni moved around in the crease and managed to place him in the gaps. Badoni is not a power-hitter but in a game where the seven and over might be the going rate, his pitch was right up his alley.

He was 35 off 19, and the partnership went to 59 off 33 with Pooran. Both the batters collected 15 off Natarajan's last over and with a boundary on the very first ball of Cummins LSG went par 150. Badoni reached his fifty off just 28 balls and kept LSG alive in this contest. He has manipulated fields and the lines of the bowlers by moving around in the crease and has also played some orthodox shots just hard enough to clear the field. Unfortunately, Natarajan also got his fifty, conceding 15 in the 19th over.

The 52-ball 99-run partnership for the fifth wickets between Badoni and Pooran--highest for LSG for the fifth wickets-- helped them to recover from 66 for 4 to 165 for 4 at the end of 20 overs. Badoni remained unbeaten on 55 as Pooran struck 26 balls 48.

Brief score:

Lucknow Super Giants 165 for 4 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 55 not out, Nicholas Pooran 48 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-12, Pat Cummins 1-47) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.