U.S. Readying New $6B Security Aid Package For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration intends on Friday to announce the allocation of a new large-scale package of military aid for Ukraine worth $6 billion.

That's according to a Reuters report, referring to sources in Washington, Ukrinform learned.

"The United States could announce as soon as Friday new weapons purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion," the report reads.

It is noted that the new large-scale American package of military assistance may include counter-artillery radar, tactical vehicles, Patriot interceptors, drones, artillery, precision munitions and counter-drone systems.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the bill on supplemental national security funding, which lays down, among other things, over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. Later, the U.S. State Department said the country is allocating a $1 billion tranche of defense aid to the embattled nation.

The defense assistance package to Ukraine, announced by the US administration on Wednesday, included RIM-7 missiles for air defense systems, Stingers, HIMARS munitions, NATO-type artillery rounds, Bradley IFVs, as well as other armaments and spare parts for the equipment already provided.