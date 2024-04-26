U.S. Readying New $6B Security Aid Package For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration intends on Friday to announce the allocation of a new large-scale package of military aid for Ukraine worth $6 billion.
That's according to a Reuters report, referring to sources in Washington, Ukrinform learned.
"The United States could announce as soon as Friday new weapons purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion," the report reads.
It is noted that the new large-scale American package of military assistance may include counter-artillery radar, tactical vehicles, Patriot interceptors, drones, artillery, precision munitions and counter-drone systems. Read also:
Zelensky holds phone calls with U.S. House speaker, Senate's Republican, Democrat leaders
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the bill on supplemental national security funding, which lays down, among other things, over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. Later, the U.S. State Department said the country is allocating a $1 billion tranche of defense aid to the embattled nation. Read also:
U.S. administration announces $1B defense package for Ukraine
The defense assistance package to Ukraine, announced by the US administration on Wednesday, included RIM-7 missiles for air defense systems, Stingers, HIMARS munitions, NATO-type artillery rounds, Bradley IFVs, as well as other armaments and spare parts for the equipment already provided.
MENAFN26042024000193011044ID1108141685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.