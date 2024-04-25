Indian Visa For Croatian, Japanese, Latvian, Malaysian And Norwegian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Croatian Citizens

People from 169 countries, including citizens of Croatia, are now eligible to apply for an India e-Visa. The implementation of the eVisa Travel Authorization for India in 2014 brought about substantial advantages for eligible travelers intending to visit India, resulting in a notable boost in tourism. Various types of Indian visas can now be obtained online, based on the purpose of the travel. The India Tourist e-Visa is the visa most frequently utilized by Croatians for holiday and family trips. Croatian visitors can remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days within the visa year. Due to the one-year validity of the multiple-entry visa, Croatian citizens have the opportunity to travel to India as often as they please. Croatian individuals planning to travel to India for business reasons, like attending conferences, meetings, sales, and recruitment, are eligible to request an India e-business visa. During the period of validity of the visa, individuals are allowed to enter India a maximum of two times. In India, a stay may not exceed 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.







What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A digital copy of the passport's biographical page.

A digital photograph with specific Indian eVisa guidelines.

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens

Starting in 2014, the Indian government has permitted Japanese nationals to submit online applications for Indian visas. Residents from over 169 countries are eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa through a straightforward online application process. To visit India, Japanese citizens need to obtain an India e-Visa. Japanese citizens who wish to travel to India have the option to obtain Indian e-Visas, which are also referred to as India Online Visas. Consequently, before traveling to India for vacation, work, or medical purposes, a Japanese citizen must obtain an Indian e-Visa beforehand. Tourist e-Visa allows a 30-day stay in India starting from the arrival date. Tourist e-Visas are valid for only one entry and are non-transferable and non-exchangeable. E-Business Visa: Use this type if you intend to visit India for business. The validity period of this type is 365 days from the date of issue, and you can visit India as many times as you like. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler.

A valid passport with at least six months validity.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

Indian Visa for Latvian Citizens

An Indian e-Visa is required for a Latvian citizen who plans to travel to India for tourism, relaxation, or cultural purposes. The purpose of the India e-Visa was to simplify the visa application procedure and draw in a greater number of foreign tourists. Before entering the country, visitors are required to fill out a digital India Tourist Visa Application. Starting from 2014, Latvian nationals have been able to use the online visa application form provided by the Indian government. Nationals from 169 countries can now obtain a valid India e-Visa. Consequently, it is easy for a large number of travelers to obtain the required entry permits for visiting India. The Indian government provides different types of India visas depending on the reason for the visit. The two most common types of visas issued are for business and tourism purposes. Those from Latvia who have a 30-day tourist visa are able to enter the country twice and remain there for 30 days starting from the date of arrival. If Latvian citizens want to stay longer in India, they can apply for Long Term Tourist e-Visa which is 1 year and 5-year tourist visa. E-Business Visa: Latvian professionals visiting India for business can apply for India E-Business Visa. This visa is valid for one year from the date of issue and allows multiple entries. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days on each visit. e-Medical Visa: Latvian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an e-Medical Visa to India. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Latvian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. In order to process your visa, you need to fill out the online application form, upload the required documents and then proceed to checkout.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Latvia?



Valid passport – most Latvians will have no difficulty obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is not expired.

Digital photo – make sure that the photo is most recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and be ready to upload it.

A complete passport scan of the information page. Mode of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too.

Indian Visa for Malaysian Citizens

Malaysian nationals looking to travel from Malaysia to India can choose to seek an Indian visa. Starting from 2014, Malaysian residents have the option to submit visa applications for India through online means. Most travelers nowadays have the option to easily reserve their trips through websites on the internet. An electronic traveler's visa, known as an E-Visa, is provided by the Indian government. By filling out a basic online form, individuals from more than 169 nations, such as Malaysia, are eligible to apply for an India e-Visa. Malaysians have a range of choices when it comes to applying for an Indian visa. The India e-Visa is available for business, tourist, and medical travel reasons. Tourists from Malaysia are allowed two entries into the country and can stay for up to 30 days from their arrival date. Long-Term Tourist e-Visas are an option for Malaysian citizens looking to extend their stay in India, with options for one-year and five-year stays. E-Business Visa: Malaysian professionals can apply for the India E-Commerce Visa before traveling to India on business. This visa permits multiple entries and is good for a year from the date of issue. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days at each visit. E-Medical Visa: Malaysian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an E-Medical India Visa. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Malaysian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. India e-Visa online application is the safest way to obtain visa. All travelers can apply for a visa online or at Indian embassies or consulates in Malaysia. The application is made online and will be approved within at least 2 days of the application date.

Documents Required to Apply for an Indian Visa for Malaysians



Valid passport – the general requirement is that your passport needs to be valid for at least 6 months from the date of intended entry to India.

A complete passport scan of the information page of your passport.

A passport photo's.

A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa for Norwegian Citizens

India is the most populous and captivating country on the planet. A Norwegian tourist, businessperson, or culture enthusiast can enter India legally with an Indian e-Visa. The Indian electronic Visa is now valid in 169 nations globally, Norway included. Norwegians can easily get to it. Thanks to the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization program on November 27, 2014, tourists are no longer required to stand in lines at the Indian Embassy to secure a visa. A tourist visa, also called an electronic visa, permits tourists to enter India for tourism purposes. This category permits a single entry into India with a maximum stay of 30 days. E-Visa for Business: Necessary for visits to India for business or related purposes, but not for employment. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. An eligible Norwegian citizen can easily apply for the Indian e-Visa if they have a reliable internet connection, a debit/credit card and a valid passport.

Documents Required by Norwegians Citizens



A Valid passport: make sure that it is not expired when entering India.

Digital photo of yourself: this picture must be recent, and it should follow all the proper passport guidelines, including avoiding face gestures.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

Modes of payment: you can use a PayPal or credit/debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.