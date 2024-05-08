RMA: Enemy Hits Zaporizhzhia Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, infrastructure facilities were destroyed. In the morning, the enemy army attacked Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians have again massively attacked peaceful Zaporizhzhia. They hit critical and civilian infrastructure. There is destruction,” the post reads.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Earlier it was reported that in the morning, during the air raid alert, a series of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia. The power supply was cut off in some parts of the city.