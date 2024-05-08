Qatar Strongly Condemns Rafah Bombing, Calls For International Action To Prevent Invasion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the bombing by the Israeli occupation forces that targeted the municipality of Rafah, its invasion of the border crossing land and the threat to displace citizens from shelters and housing centres.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for urgent international action to prevent the invasion of the city and to provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that forcing civilians to move from the city, which has become a final refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced people inside the Gaza Strip, represents a serious violation of international laws, and would double the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and called for the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.