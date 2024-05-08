Two People Injured In Rocket Attack In Brovary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in Brovary, Kyiv region, as a result of a morning Russian missile attack.
This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two people were injured as a result of a missile attack and a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility - a woman born in 1962 and a man born in 1990,” he said. Read also:
According to Sapozhko, the victims“were hospitalized in a stressful condition and with damaged limbs in Brovary hospital.”
As reported, on May 8, Russian invaders once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.
The Air Defense Forces destroyed all the missiles with which the Russian troops tried to attack Kyiv.
