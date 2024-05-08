Naseem Healthcare Donates Friday Consultation To Baby Malkha Rouhi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Naseem Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities, extends its collaboration with the community in supporting Malkha Rouhi's treatment by donating their upcoming Friday Consultation fees to Qatar Charity.

“As part of our commitment, Naseem Healthcare is contributing by offering upcoming Friday's consultation fees towards Baby Malkha's treatment. Additionally, we are actively participating in crowdfunding efforts internally among our stakeholders, employees, along with other groups and externally among the public, to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder Baby Malkha's access to essential medical care. Our purpose goes beyond providing medical services; it's about fostering a culture of care and compassion within our community”, stated Mohammed Miandad VP, Managing Director of Naseem Healthcare.

Naseem Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high-quality medical services and promoting health and wellness within our community. With patient strength across 7 branches in Doha, Naseem's status as one of the largest healthcare providers in Qatar ensures greater accessibility and support for initiatives like this, reaching more individuals in need. Naseem Medical Centres at C Ring, D Ring, Wakrah and Al Rayyan, Naseem Dental Centres in Muntazah and Azeezia, and Premium Naseem Medical Centre, At Haloul Street will be donating their Friday consultation to the treatment fund of Malkha Rouhi.

Malkha Rouhi, a precious 4-month-old baby, is facing a challenging health battle. To help alleviate the financial burden of her treatment, Qatar Charity has initiated a crowdfunding campaign to rally support from individuals, businesses, and organizations alike. Earlier this week, Naseem Healthcare employees announced the one-day salary donation to join in this collective effort to support baby Malkha Rouhi and her family, and to encourage more people to contribute to the cause. Together, as a socially responsible organization, Naseem Healthcare encourages the support campaign for Baby Malkha Rouhi with the resources and hope needed to overcome this challenge and help the family emerge stronger.

The crowdfunding campaign for Malkha Rouhi's treatment is live on [], where supporters can contribute towards her medical expenses. Every donation, no matter the size, will play a crucial role in ensuring Malkha receives the care she needs.