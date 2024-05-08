Reshaping The Future Of Mobility: Doha Metro Celebrates Five Years Of Remarkable Achievements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Qatar Rail Company (Qatar Rail) marked the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Doha Metro services. During the past five years, Doha Metro have provided reliable, safe, and exceptional travel experiences, gaining the trust of more than 170 million passengers in Qatar.

Doha Metro has also played a key role in supporting more than 20 local, regional, and international events, and sports tournaments over the past five years.

The fifth anniversary of the Doha Metro marks a pivotal milestone for Qatar Rail, celebrating the significant achievements of the project since its inception and its instrumental role in advancing Qatar's public transportation system. With continued support and insightful guidance from Qatar's leadership, the Ministry of Transport, and other key partners, the Metro has made a substantial contribution to the overall growth of Qatar's transportation sector and is shaping the future of mobility in Qatar. This progress is underscored by the ongoing operational successes that the Doha Metro has consistently demonstrated over the past five years.

The leading role that the Doha Metro has played in the transportation sector over the past few years is underpinned by the integrated operational plans developed and implemented to ensure the delivery of a seamless travel experience to the public every day, as well as providing reliable and safe transportation service during major events in Qatar. These events included the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and other international and regional tournaments, which have contributed to enhancing operational expertise at Doha Metro, improving performance, and continuously elevating service quality.

Outstanding operational performance

In terms of operational performance during the past five years, several remarkable milestones were achieved. The metro recorded over 170 million passengers, with the highest daily number recorded on November 24, 2022, during the FIFA World Cup, where it safely transported 828,115 passengers to and from the tournament stadiums and other destinations.

As a result of Qatar Rail's commitment to providing the highest level of service to the network's customers, the overall customer satisfaction rate with Doha Metro services scored 99.66%. Additionally, the overall accident frequency rate (AFR) recorded 0.01, reaffirming the company's commitment to always prioritise safety. The Metro service performance also recorded 99.85% for regularity, 99.66% for punctuality, and 99.90% for availability.

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos in 2023, the public holds a highly favourable view of the Doha Metro, with nearly 90% of respondents believing it to be a secure mode of transportation that alleviates traffic congestion and enhances accessibility for people with disabilities.

Doha Metro's operational performance has been instrumental in the increase in public transportation usage in Qatar. It now plays as an effective and reliable alternative for commuting by the residents and visitors alike. This is due to its network connectivity to key destinations, event areas, tourist landmarks, as well as Hamad International Airport and the Lusail Tram network.

Integrated travel experience

Over the past five years, as part of its First and Last Mile strategy, Qatar Rail has been keen on continuing to enhance mobility solutions and facilitate passenger access to the metro network through accompanying services such as metrolink and metroexpress.

The metrolink route network has grown from 13 routes in May 2019 to 55 routes currently. Meanwhile, the metroexpress service now covers 17 stations in both the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks, compared to only two stations when it was launched in July 2019. Additionally, there are 15 parking spaces available around metro stations as part of“Park and Ride” service.

Qatar Rail is committed to continuing collaboration with all partners to enhance integrated and sustainable transportation solutions and increase the metro usage amongst residents and visitors. Additionally, it aims to provide access options that facilitate commuting to and from the metro network.