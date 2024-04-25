Both Omar & Farooq Involved In Scams: Sajad Lone

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in north Kashmir's Handwara, Lone said leaders of National Conference have to give account of their misdeeds they committed from rigging to killings. He said both father-son have been assigned a new task of polarization ahead of Lok Sabha elections across the country.

“Both Dr. Farooq and Omar are out of jail at the pleasure of the BJP. Dr. Farooq is already found involved in the J & K Cricket Association scam, while his son Omar is trapped in the J & K Bank scam. Why the duo are enjoying life out of jail,” Lone as per KNS said.

He said NC leadership is now given a task of polarization to create communal atmosphere in the country.“Their statements of polarization are not only a nuisance for J&K but for the Muslims of India as well,” he said.

He also said from 1987 rigging to killing thousands of youth NC leadership is accountable before the nation for their misdeeds they did in their times. He further said that after the Prime Minister of India the father-son are the most protected persons, who are being guarded by 100 personnel each.

Lone who is PC's Lok Sabha candidate from north Kashmir's Baramulla said he will reach out to people to seek their vote.“We are hopeful to get 35-40 percent votes. We won't show over confidence, but will reach people with a soft heart,” he said. (KNS)

