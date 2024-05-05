Houthis rebuff US Peace suggestions, continued attack on US, Israeli ships in Red Sea

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions in Yemen, the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has rebuffed United States peace proposals and resumed attacks on United States and Israeli ships in the Red Sea, igniting a fresh wave of hostilities. Despite United States attempts to incentivize cessation of hostilities by offering concessions, including lifting the blockade on key Yemeni ports, the Houthis remain steadfast in their resolve to continue operations until Palestine is liberated.



Nasr al-Din Amer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yemen's Saba news agency and deputy head of the press service of the Ansar Allah movement, provided exclusive insights in an interview with RT. Emphasizing the intertwined goals of securing Yemen's security and championing Palestine's freedom, Amer shed light on the motivations behind the recent attacks and the movement's broader geopolitical objectives.



As media scrutiny intensifies over Ansar Allah's actions, questions abound regarding the potential outcomes of their ongoing confrontations with United States and Israeli forces. Against the backdrop of geopolitical maneuvering and shifting alliances in the Middle East, Amer's perspective offers valuable insights into the strategic calculus driving the Houthis' actions and their vision for the region's future.

