Winners Emerge: Baku Marathon-2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

The winners of the "Baku Marathon-2024" held at the initiativeof the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been determined, Azernews reports.

Nataliya Semenovych of Ukraine dashed across the finish line asthe top female contender in the marathon, resonating with theevent's spirited theme, "Become the Wind." Azerbaijan's AnnaYusupova claimed second place, while Kazakhstan's Nelli Gaitovasecured third.

In the men's division, Ahmet Alkanoglu of Turkey surged ahead,clinching victory with unmatched speed. Bogdan Semenovich fromUkraine trailed closely behind, clinching the runner-up spot, whileIsmail Senyange from Uganda showcased remarkable prowess, securingthird place.

The triumphant athletes were honored with prestigious prizes,including cash rewards of 3000, 2000, and 1000 manats, along withmedals and diplomas, commemorating their remarkable achievement onthe track.

It should be note that over 200 guests of honor, more than 6thousand students participate in the marathon. In addition tocitizens of Azerbaijan, there are foreigners living and working inthe country, as well as those from other countries.

The start and finish points of the marathon held under theslogan "Beat the wind" were organized in the State Flag Square. Theroute passes through the Denizkanari boulevard zone and the centralstreets and avenues of the city (Neftchilar Avenue - Baku Ag ShaherBoulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Ag Shaher Boulevard, 8Noyabr Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - the intersection ofAfiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets, from the"Javanshir" bridge It covers Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - NeftchilarAvenue, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace).