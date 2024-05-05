Blasts shake German arms plant

(MENAFN) A fierce blaze has erupted at a Berlin-based plant owned by German arms manufacturer Diehl, triggering a series of explosions and sending plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. The facility, which produces the sophisticated IRIS-T air defense system, has become the epicenter of a major firefighting operation as emergency responders battle to contain the inferno.



The Berlin Fire Department, in a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the conflagration had engulfed a factory building housing not only production facilities but also storage areas for various chemicals. With 190 personnel deployed at the scene, efforts to bring the situation under control have been hampered by the intensity of the blaze, which has persisted for over five hours.



Heightening concerns are the reports of large detonations occurring within the facility, underscoring the volatile nature of the firefighting efforts. Despite the deployment of significant resources, emergency responders have yet to gain the upper hand, with the operation anticipated to extend well into the night.



The industrial facility's inventory, as disclosed by the Berliner Zeitung, includes hazardous substances such as sulfuric acid and copper cyanide, raising alarm over potential environmental repercussions. Although initial air quality tests have indicated heightened pollution levels in the immediate vicinity, residents in surrounding areas have been advised to take precautionary measures, including closing windows and doors, as well as turning off air conditioning units.



Further complicating firefighting efforts is the sheer scale of the blaze, which has consumed an estimated area of 2,000 square meters. The presence of hazardous chemicals within the plant has necessitated a cautious approach, with firefighters unable to enter the premises and forced to combat the flames from the outside.



As emergency responders continue their arduous battle against the blaze, attention remains focused not only on containment efforts but also on mitigating potential environmental impacts and ensuring the safety of nearby communities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with industrial facilities handling hazardous materials and underscores the critical role played by emergency services in safeguarding public welfare during crises of this nature.

