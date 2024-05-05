Biden brands India, Japan as ‘xenophobic’

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden's recent comments labeling United States allies India and Japan as 'xenophobic' due to their immigration policies have ignited controversy and drawn swift reactions from diplomatic circles. Speaking at a campaign fundraising event in Washington, Biden attributed the struggles of the Indian and Japanese economies to their reluctance to welcome immigrants, echoing similar criticisms of Russia and China.



The 81-year-old president's remarks, published in a speech transcript on the White House website, pointed to the perceived economic stagnation in these countries as evidence of their insular policies. Biden contrasted this with the United States economy, which he credited with growth due to its welcoming stance toward immigrants.



While the White House attempted to downplay Biden's comments, emphasizing that they were part of a broader discussion on US immigration policy, the remarks have nonetheless raised eyebrows and prompted questions about their diplomatic implications. Biden's characterization of India and Japan as 'xenophobic' comes just weeks after he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on an official visit, during which he emphasized the strength of the alliance between the two countries.



Critics of Biden's immigration policies have seized upon his remarks as further evidence of the administration's perceived mishandling of immigration issues, particularly along the United States-Mexico border. The influx of migrants and the administration's response to it have been a source of political contention, with opponents accusing Biden of enabling chaos and exacerbating security concerns.



As the Biden administration faces scrutiny over its handling of immigration, the president's comments on India and Japan's immigration policies add another layer of complexity to the ongoing debate surrounding United States immigration policy and its impact on domestic and international affairs.

