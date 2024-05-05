(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron's visit to Kiev stirred controversy after he made statements affirming the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine, including annual military aid payments totaling three billion pounds. During his visit, Cameron met with Ukrainian leaders, including President Vladimir Zelensky, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, promising "unequivocal support" and the delivery of British weapons to Ukraine.



Cameron revealed that the United Kingdom would provide precision-guided bombs, air defense missiles, and equipment for 100 mobile air defense teams to Ukraine, emphasizing London's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. However, it was his assertion that Ukraine has the "right" to use these weapons to strike targets inside Russia that sparked controversy.



Shortly after Reuters published the interview containing Cameron's statements, the article was deleted, citing a "revision of certain details." Speculation arose, including suggestions that the deletion was related to the backlash over Cameron's remarks on the use of British weapons by Ukraine. However, the article was later re-uploaded without apparent visible changes.



The incident highlights the delicate diplomatic balancing act faced by Western countries in supporting Ukraine while avoiding escalation in the conflict with Russia. Cameron's comments reflect growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the former seeking to assert its right to self-defense amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

