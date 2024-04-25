EU Mps Approve Assistance To Ukraine, W. Balkans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS April 25 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament has approved, in plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday, changes to the current EU budget resulting from the revised Multiannual Financial Framework.

The new budget boosted expenditure by EUR 5.83 billion in commitment appropriations.

The Draft Amending Budget (DAB), adopted in February, adds funds from the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility to the 2024 EU budget.

In this context, EUR 4.8 billion from the newly created "Ukraine Reserve" will be mobilised to enable the payment of grants to Ukraine.

MEPs stress that grant- and loan-based financial support through the Ukraine Facility will "help to keep the state and essential services functioning, while supporting Ukraine on its path to reconstruction, recovery, reform and membership of the Union."

Similarly, the reforms and growth facility for the western Balkans will be endowed with a first tranche of EUR 501 million for 2024.

The European Defence Fund (EDF) will be reinforced with EUR 376 million, resulting from the creation of the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) regulation, also part of the recently adopted MFF mid-term revision.

Overall, the DAB increases expenditure by EUR 5.83 billion in commitment appropriations and EUR 4.14 billion in payment appropriations.

Commitment appropriations cover the total cost of what can be spent for a certain initiative during the current or following years.

A decision on commitments creates an entitlement to payments; payment appropriations cover expenditure arising from commitments entered into during the current financial year or preceding years. (end)

