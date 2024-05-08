Heavy Rains: Daikundi Farmers Switch To Rain-Fed Crops

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) NEILI (Pajhwok): Frequent and heavy rains made many farmers in central Daikundi province to switch to cultivation of rain-fed crops.

After consecutive years of drought that significantly reduced harvests, farmers expect good yield this year compared to the previous years due to continuous rains.

Ali Juma Akbari, a farmer in Pato district, told Pajhwok Afghan News, they suffered a lot because of lack of irrigation water in the past, with some farmers changing the profession.

He said he cultivated less than half of an acre of land last year due to irrigation water shortage.

But this year, he said, they even cultivated wheat in deserts after enough rain.

“The rain-fed wheat does not need irrigation, such crops depend on rainfall each year,” Akbari said.

Some Daikundi residents described the recent heavy rains unusual in recent past, saying hills and mountains were covered with grass and flowers.

Zia, another farmer, told Pajhwok the rains made farmers happy and hopeful and they cultivated more crops on their rain-fed lands.

He said the increase in rain-fed crops would improve people's economy.

He said:“Farming is our only occupation, if much water flows in streams, our crops give yield and we cover a major part of our family expenses. It rained a lot this year, so I cultivated much part of my land.”

Most farmers cultivated their arable land with rain-fed wheat in spring season, he said, asking the government to build more check-dams, distribute modified seeds and fertilizers to farmers.

Provincial Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Department officials confirmed that many farmers had switched to rain-fed wheat after the current rainfalls.

Provincial Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation director Maulvi Sher Ahmad Rafi told Pajhwok that farmers suffered financial losses due to consecutive years of drought, but the heavy rains gave them hope.

According to Rafi's information, over 6000 hectares of land in different districts of Daikundi is grown with rain-fed crops.

“The climate of Daikundi is very suitable for rain-fed crops”.

He said:“It rained a lot, making this year prosperous and the people are hopeful of favorable harvests.”

According to his information, most of the rain-fed crops are cultivated in Ushturlai, Sangtakht, Pato, Khedir and the provincial capital.

According to officials, about 90 percent residents of Daikundi province are associated with farming.



