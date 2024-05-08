Qatar Strongly Condemns Bombardment Of Rafah, Calls For Urgent International Action

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces' bombardment of the Rafah governorate, invasion of the land crossing and threat to displace citizens from shelter and housing centers; calling for an urgent international action that to prevent the invasion of the city and the commitment of a genocide, and to provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that forcibly displace civilians from the city of Rafah, which has become a final refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip, constitutes a serious violation of international laws and would double the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

