Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be hot daytime with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at first and slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain till noon and strong wind at most areas by evening.

Offshore, it will be cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery till noon, becomes scattered clouds later, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain at places till noon and strong wind and high sea by afternoon.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 32 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly 8 - 18 KT, gusting to 28 KT by afternoon.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km / 3 km or less at times. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft by afternoon. Offshore, it will be 2 - 5 ft, rises to 9 ft by afternoon.

