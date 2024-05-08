HEC Paris In Qatar Celebrates Graduation Of Future Business Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar, a world-leading business school, celebrated the achievements of its graduating classes from the Executive MBA (EMBA) and Specialized Master's in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) programmes during a convocation ceremony organised by Qatar Foundation for its partner universities at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The convocation ceremony honoured seventy-seven graduates, with more than half (59%) being Qataris and 56% of the total graduates being women. This remarkable diversity underscores HEC Paris in Qatar's contribution to building national talent, and bridging the workplace gender gap, aligning with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and fostering innovation through inclusivity.

The convocation ceremony was attended by Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, and members of the business school's leadership team and faculty.

Addressing the gathering, Dean Martin de Holan emphasized the transformative journey of the graduates, stating:“Our graduates are prepared to embrace new challenges, driving positive and enduring change in their organizations and communities. Their diverse ideas enriched the learning environment at HEC Paris in Qatar, fostering unexpected growth opportunities for each one of them. To excel as leaders, they've committed to personal growth, and we congratulate them on their dedication and hard work. Learning is a lifelong journey.”

The graduates themselves spoke of the inspiration, motivation, and confidence they had gained from their experience at HEC Paris in Qatar. Executive MBA graduate Maha Al Henzab said the diversity of co-participants had elevated the learning journey.“Studying alongside a diverse group of peers from differing nationalities, cultures, backgrounds, and industries has broadened my perspectives immensely. This exposure to varied viewpoints has been invaluable, equipping me with a more comprehensive understanding of challenges and solutions, which will greatly influence my approach to problem-solving in both business and life.”

“The HEC Paris experience has instilled in me a lifelong commitment to continuous learning – a vital approach to staying ahead of the rapidly evolving challenges we face in today's business world,” said Ali Ahmad Al Mawlawi, a Specialized Master's graduate.“I am determined to apply the strategic problem-solving skills and ethical principles gained during the program to make a positive impact in my field and community.”

Dean Martin de Holan congratulated the students on their personal growth and encouraged them to continue applying the principles of learning and innovation they acquired at HEC Paris in their future professional and personal endeavours. All graduates have been invited to the June graduation ceremony at HEC Paris' main campus in the French capital, where they will join participants from all HEC Paris graduating classes.

To further highlight the remarkable accomplishments at the convocation, Executive MBA alumni Ghanim Shaheen Al Sulaiti and Nayef Mehsin Alyafei, were honoured with the prestigious QF Excellence Award. Presented by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, the award celebrates academic excellence and holistic development.

HEC Paris has been delivering impact and excellence in Qatar and the wider region since joining the Qatar Foundation family in 2010.

With more than 1,000 regional participants graduating from its management education programs, the institution remains committed to nurturing future business leaders and contributing to Qatar's knowledge-based economy.