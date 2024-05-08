GWC Sponsors Sports Champion Ali Arshid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region ­– has announced its sponsorship of Qatari Paralympic champion Ali Radi Arshid as part of its social responsibility program. This initiative aims to support Qatari athletes of determination, enabling them to reach their full potential and compete at the highest level, both domestically and internationally, especially Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Managing Director of GWC, received the Olympic champion Ali Arshid along with a delegation from Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) headed by Amir Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Committee.

Ali Radi Arshid has a remarkable track record of accomplishments, including winning the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, and the silver medal at the 4th West Asian Para Games in Sharjah. He is currently preparing for further competitions, standing as a shining example of perseverance, resilience, and unwavering commitment to self-improvement.

His consistent performance and numerous international titles make him a proud representative of Qatari athletes, demonstrating their ability to overcome obstacles and achieve remarkable success regionally and globally. GWC's sponsorship of the Qatari para-athlete reflects the company's full commitment to support local talents and champions, particularly people of determination who contribute to the country's remarkable accomplishments across major international sports events.