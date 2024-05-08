QIB Outlines Future Plans At Annual Town Hall Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) recently held its annual Town Hall meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha. The gathering focused on the current economic environment as well as the opportunities and challenges facing the banking sector. It served as an interactive platform for QIB's leadership and employees to collaboratively discuss the Bank's priorities along with medium and long term strategies to achieve them.

The Town Hall brought together QIB's Group CEO, senior management, and employees from diverse departments and branches for a vibrant exchange of ideas and perspectives. QIB's Group CEO, Bassel Gamal (pictured), opened the meeting by presenting a comprehensive overview of the Bank's future priorities and strategic objectives. He also highlighted how QIB navigated various economic and geopolitical challenges in the past years while maintaining its position as a leading bank, contributing to the strength and advancement of the local banking sector.

The event also outlined the Bank's operational advancements, forthcoming plans, and ongoing digital transformation, providing insights into future initiatives and strategic goals.

“Our recent Town Hall proved to be a very informative and insightful event” said Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of QIB.“This meeting provided a platform for open dialogue, enabling all participants to express their thoughts, offer insights, and address future goals and challenges. Meanwhile, our management had the opportunity to outline the bank's strategic direction, vision, values, and objectives, articulating the approach towards achieving them. We believe that our relentless commitment to the financial well-being of our customers and teamwork is what makes the difference. So with the hard work, dedication, and collaboration from every colleague, we look forward to keep on serving all our customers with the strength and expertise of a leading financial institution in the region.”

The event reflects QIB's commitment to fostering a workplace environment where every employee feels empowered, valued, and heard. As the bank continues to evolve and grow, it remains committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, dialogue, and collaboration across all levels of the institution.