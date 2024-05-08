Chief Of Staff Meets Malaysian Defence Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met Minister of Defence of Malaysia H E Mohamed Khaled Nordin, on the sidelines of Defence Services Asia (DSA 2024) and National Security Asia (NATSEC 2024) exhibition.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern, as well as cooperation between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Malaysia H E Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour and a number of senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces.

The Chief of Staff also participated in the opening of DSA and NATSEC exhibition 2024. The exhibition is one of the most important defence events in the region, as it brings together 1,200 international companies specialised in the field of defence and security from more than 60 countries to display the latest products, technologies, and solutions in this field.