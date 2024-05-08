What To Know About The Cairo Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) CIA director William Burns is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, as the US attempts to revive hope around securing a ceasefire in Gaza as delegations from Israel, Hamas, the US, Qatar and Egypt meet in Cairo to resume talks.

Here's what to know:

On Monday, Hamas accepted an Egypt and Qatar-brokered three-phase ceasefire proposal that would see an end to Israel's war on Gaza as well as the release of Israeli captives held in the enclave and Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.Optimism that an agreement may be close was short-lived, however, as Israel said the proposal agreed by Hamas did not meet its“basic demands”.While Israel said it would engage in further negotiations in Cairo, its army launched military operations against the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and seized the vital Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt.Netanyahu said Hamas's proposal was not acceptable in its current form and labelled it a failed attempt to“torpedo” Israel's military incursion into Rafah.On Tuesday, Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said the“ball is now in Netanyahu's court” and called on the US to pressure Israel to make a deal.An anonymous Hamas official has told AFP that the talks in Cairo may be Israel's“last chance to recover the Israeli captives alive”.