Doha Metro Plays Key Role In Success Of Major Events

Contributing to the success of major events hosted by Qatar

Since the launch of services, the Doha Metro has played an instrumental role in the success of more than 20 key local, regional, and international sports events and tournaments. Unprecedented operational plans were developed to serve the fans of these tournaments, while ensuring the safety of all network users.

One of the most significant contributions of the Doha Metro was in the success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where it played a key role in facilitating the hosting of this global tournament - 51% of the fans used the Metro to reach the stadiums. Moreover, the Metro transported nearly 17.4 million passengers during the tournament.

Doha Metro services have provided an effective alternative to commuting by car, facilitating individual movement, and managing crowds. It has also become an ideal choice for transportation for both residents and visitors during various events, serving as a key pillar of an advanced and sustainable railway system that meets the needs of Qatar's people and enhances the tourist experience for its visitors.

Operational excellence and international awards

For its outstanding performance and delivering operational excellence during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Rail was recognised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) during the UITP Global Public Transport Summit held in Barcelona, Spain, in June 2023.

During the UITP-MENA Regional Recognition Awards and Members Gathering event, Qatar Rail received the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Recognition Award in the Operational Excellence category for the Delivery of Operational Excellence during the World Cup, where Doha Metro served as the preferred mode of transportation for approximately 1.4 million visitors who came to the country to enjoy the tournament.

Collaboration with the business sector

In terms of collaboration with the business sector, since the launch of Doha Metro services, Qatar Rail has worked on building a customer base for the Corporate Yearly Pass Program, as part of its commitment to providing comprehensive travel solutions and services to corporate staff, leveraging the networks of Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.

Through this programme, bilateral partnerships have been established with various entities, whereby contracts are signed to provide annual travel cards for these entities. These travel cards are then distributed to their employees as part of their strategic plans to facilitate employee transportation.

Prominent organisations in the oil and gas, hospitality, leisure and entertainment, and pharmaceutical industries have embraced the programme and are benefiting from its services. Qatar Rail continues its diligent efforts to expand the entities base benefiting from the programme.

Furthermore, following the launch of the Doha Metro services, Qatar Rail has actively pursued efforts to broaden partnerships with a range of local and international brands, granting them visibility within the retail and advertising spaces throughout the Doha Metro network. This initiative aims to enhance the overall travel experience for network users, transforming metro stations into attractions not only for passengers but also for residents in neighbouring areas.

Metro's contribution to sustainability

The Doha Metro has continued to play a vital role since the launch of its operations, contributing to the provision of a comprehensive national transportation system based on sustainable solutions that reduce the negative environmental impacts of commuting, as it is considered an environmentally friendly mode of transportation compared to traditional cars. This supports the achievement of both sustainable development and economic growth goals outlined in Qatar's National Vision 2030 and effectively contributes to realising Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and the National Climate Change Action Plan.

From the beginning, the Doha Metro project has been distinguished by using the latest technology and following the highest standards in performance and sustainability, which resulted in obtaining various prestigious accreditations, certificates, and awards in the field of sustainability. The efforts of Qatar Rail have been recognised by prestigious global organisations, including the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD), which awarded the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) certification, and the US Green Building Council, which awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

In this regard, the Education City, Al Bidda, and Sport City stations of Doha Metro have received the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) Platinum Certificate for sustainable operations from the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD). Other metro stations are also planned to undergo reviews and audits to obtain the certification with similar ratings.

At the forefront of resource conservation and efficient usage, the Doha Metro has been awarded“The Best Water Recycling Project” for the trains wash water recycling project. The award was handed out at the 10th annual celebration of the National Campaign for the Conservation and Efficient Use of Water and Electricity (Tarsheed).

Qatar Rail has also been actively promoting sustainability and raising awareness by introducing several initiatives and by partnering with relevant entities. The company is committed to supporting the National plans aimed at increasing green spaces and enhancing environmental sustainability through its leading annual initiative,“Plant a Tree,” launched in 2021. Under this initiative, the company plants a tree for every million trips taken by passengers on the Doha Metro until the year 2030.

Furthermore, Qatar Rail has announced an initiative to utilise electric buses for transporting its employees working on the Doha Metro. The company completed the trial operation involving electric buses to transport its employees from stations to the Integrated Control Center (ICC) at Al Wakra Depot at the end of last year. This initiative is in harmony with the company's commitment to bolstering Qatar's shift towards sustainable transportation.

Commitment to community

With the launch of the Doha Metro, Qatar Rail continued its commitment to social responsibility by adopting and implementing various community and awareness initiatives to enhance community engagement, build an interactive and inspiring environment that promotes learning and entertainment with the metro, and provide exceptional travel experiences for various occasions throughout the year.

In terms of raising awareness, Qatar Rail has specifically focused on enhancing collaboration with educational entities to introduce joint initiatives for school students at different levels. This includes the school visits programme within the Doha Metro network, which aim to reinforce public transport concepts among students, encouraging them to use the metro for their daily commutes. Additionally, through the Qatar Rail Training Center at KidZania Doha, the company offers an interactive experience for children to engage with the Metro and promote the concept of public transportation. Over 48,000 children have visited the Center so far.

Furthermore, the company has continued to adopt and launch additional services and facilities to support the development and improvement of the travel experience for people with disabilities via the Doha Metro network.

As part of its commitment to provide a safe and reliable travel experience for customers with disabilities, the company has collaborated with“Mada”. Mada is a technology-centred organisation that aims to facilitate the lives of people with disabilities. Through this collaboration, Doha Metro website has met the accessibility guidelines (WCAG 2.1) to gain Digital Accessibility Accreditation.

Additionally, Qatar Rail, in collaboration with Al Noor Center for the Blind, launched the“Al Noor Center Guide for Doha Metro”, which utilises the braille system to offer an overview of the Doha Metro, to aid in navigating the network, and to explain the utilisation of various services to ensure a seamless travel experience.

Qatar Rail continues to focus on delivering its strategic objectives and priorities for the Doha Metro, including increasing ridership while delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations, and enhancing business efficiency.