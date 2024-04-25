Belgian aid worker, son killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

(MENAFN) Belgium's development minister, Caroline Gennez, expressed profound sorrow and dismay over the loss of Abdallah Nabhan (33) and his seven-year-old son Jamal in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah. Nabhan, a committed aid worker involved in Belgium's development initiatives in Gaza, tragically lost his life while serving his humanitarian duties. Employed by the Enabel agency, Nabhan dedicated his efforts to supporting small businesses in the region, contributing to the socio-economic development of Gaza despite its challenging circumstances.



The strike, which claimed the lives of Nabhan and several others, targeted a building accommodating approximately 25 individuals, including displaced persons from other parts of Gaza. The attack occurred in the wake of heightened tensions following an earlier assault on Israel by Hamas in October. Gennez strongly denounced the indiscriminate nature of the bombing, emphasizing its violation of fundamental principles of international humanitarian law and the rules of warfare.



The loss of Nabhan and the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire underscores the devastating impact of conflict on civilian populations and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict in the region. As Belgium mourns the loss of one of its dedicated aid workers, calls for accountability and justice resonate amid the broader international community, urging all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilian lives and adhere to established humanitarian norms.

MENAFN25042024000045015839ID1108139021