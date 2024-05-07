Anuraj Chahal On Work-Life Balance: 'Squeezing In A Workout, Catching Up With Friends On Set'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Anuraj Chahal, who is known for his role in 'Udaariyaan', shared that managing his personal time alongside a daily soap has become a habit now, adding how he tries to make the most of it, even if it means squeezing in a workout.

Anuraj, however, confessed that initially, he faced some challenges, but with time, they have become part of his routine.

"It's become a habit now. In the beginning, it was really tough for me. I'd never done TV before, not even as a kid. So, at the start, I was totally thrown off because it was very difficult, especially with hectic schedules. I hardly had any time, not even for sleep. It was hard. But now, I've gotten used to it. So, I make time for myself in between work and workouts," he said.

The actor said: "Before coming on TV, my friends advised me to mentally prepare because things would be hectic. So, I've adapted to that too, managing it all. Whenever I get some time, I try to make the most of it, even if it means squeezing in a workout. Alright, if there's any free time, I'll catch up with friends right here on set. That's how I manage my time."

Anuraj believes that the daily grind of a daily soap is just a mindset.

"In the morning, when we come for the shoot, even if someone is exhausted and didn't get enough sleep, when we read the script in the morning, we all know that we have to give our 100 per cent. Then, the body doesn't feel exhausted because we know that people may not know that we've been working for 15 or 20 hours. They expect us to be fresh, so we have to bring that energy, and we give a hundred per cent," he added.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.