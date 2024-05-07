France, EU pressure China to restrict collaboration with Russia

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has appealed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to restrict China's collaboration with Russia in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During trilateral talks held at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Macron emphasized the critical importance of coordinating with Beijing on major international crises, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.



Macron underscored the significance of balanced relations with China for the future of the European continent, emphasizing the need to address shared concerns and work towards mutual understanding. Xi Jinping echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of China and Europe making contributions to global peace and development amid a period of global uncertainty and change.



The meeting aimed to convey shared positions and concerns, with a focus on fostering balanced relations with China. Xi Jinping expressed China's commitment to approaching its ties with the European Union strategically and with a long-term perspective, emphasizing mutual prosperity and cooperation.



Following the discussions, Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that both Brussels and Paris are relying on China to leverage its influence on Russia to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine.



Additionally, she and Macron urged Xi Jinping to take further steps to restrict the transfer of dual-use equipment to Russia, amid concerns that Chinese-made technology may be enhancing Russia's military capabilities.



The calls from Macron and European Union leaders come amidst broader efforts by Western allies to pressure Russia and mitigate its actions in Ukraine, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy and the interconnectedness of global powers in addressing ongoing conflicts and security challenges.

