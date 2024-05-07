The Hoffman Agency Switches Up Leadership In Europe

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Global technology specialist The Hoffman Agency has shaken up its senior leadership team in Europe, appointing former Red Consultancy leader Jenny Fieldgate as European managing director, as incumbent Mark Pinsent steps into a new role.



Fieldgate (pictured, right) joins Hoffman after more than 13 years at Red, latterly as managing director of the agency's corporate and technology practices. She previously spent nearly five years at B2B technology specialist Whiteoaks.



Pinsent, who has been Hoffman's Europe MD for the past seven years, has decided to move into a senior consultancy role at the agency. He told PRovoke Media:“I've been pleased with the progress we've made in building the business across Europe and creating a solid foundation for future growth.



“I've also always felt fortunate to work in an environment where I can have straightforward conversations with my boss about where I'd like to take my own role, knowing it'll be received in an open and measured way. Lou [Hoffman] and I had one of those conversations last year, and it triggered the search for a new managing director here in Europe.



Pinsent (pictured, left) said Fieldgate brought“huge value” to the agency:“She's demonstrably got far more corporate communications experience than I have. I'm technology through and through. Moving forward, I'm looking forward to focusing on what I've always principally enjoyed in my 30-plus years in the industry: working with stellar account teams and cutting-edge clients to deliver great work.”



Fieldgate added:“I am so excited to join this special agency. As one of the few independent global networks, Hoffman's distinctive approach to comms and true cross-market collaboration is a powerful proposition. Mark and the team have built a fantastic foundation in Europe and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive the next stage of growth.”



President and CEO Lou Hoffman told PRovoke Media that the agency was now in“serious growth mode” in Europe.



“Mark did a great job and made the decision to move into more of a senior consultant role. We needed a pair of steady hands but also someone with serious ambition and drive – we know we can get bigger in Europe. Jenny has a good combination of being caring, having experience in service delivery and being strong on the new business front – I'm expecting her to drive some pretty aggressive growth in Europe in the next few years,” he said.



Hoffman said the agency's ambition in Europe included acquisitions:“Once we get past the transition period you'll see us being pretty aggressive in the European market and particularly in the UK. We're looking at smallish indies who want a bigger platform, have driven robust growth and are on a good trajectory. We will take our time and find a good match and Jenny will be a big part of that.”



The consultancy started retooling its global leadership in 2022 with Caroline Hsu's promotion to the newly created role of chief global officer. More recently, Hoffman named Gerard LaFond as North America MD .



Asia-Pacific MD Dominique Rose Van-Winther also recently left the agency after just six months in the role, succeeding Hsu. Hoffman said:“We were disappointed that things didn't work out with Dominique and we're going to take a step back in Asia and work out the best way to structure that. We won't necessarily hire a new APAC MD, but we will figure out a way to bring in new skills and thinking at a senior level.”



The agency, which has 14 offices across Asia, Europe and the US, is projected to tip the $30m revenue mark this year, and Hoffman said he was aiming for $40m in the next few years:“A premium position around being a tech specialist with global capabilities is out there to be had, and we're in that conversation but $40m revenue gives us critical mass to to compete for virtually any remit in the tech sector and that's where we want to be.



“We've built up a nice war chest and we're ready to rock and roll with the right acquisition and organic growth. Jenny joins us at a time when it's about taking a great foundation and running with it.”

