Xi declines supporting Zelensky`s one-sided ‘peace conference’

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that China will only support an international Ukraine peace conference if it is recognized by both Moscow and Kiev, with equal participation from all relevant parties. His remarks come amidst preparations for upcoming talks proposed by Switzerland, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort near Lucerne.



More than 160 delegations from various international organizations, including the G7, G20, BRICS, European Union, and others, have been invited to participate in the talks. However, Russian diplomats have not been included in the invitations.



Xi Jinping made his stance clear during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where he cautioned against blaming China for the Ukraine conflict and asserted that China was actively contributing to efforts for a peaceful resolution.



Highlighting China's longstanding advocacy for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Xi Jinping referenced a 12-point peace plan proposed by China in February 2023. The plan, endorsed by Moscow, emphasizes the importance of ceasing hostilities, resuming peace negotiations, and abandoning a "Cold War mentality."



Xi Jinping emphasized the necessity for all parties to have equal participation in peace discussions and to consider all proposed peace plans in a fair and inclusive manner. While the Swiss Foreign Ministry has expressed its conviction that a peace process without Russia is "unthinkable," Moscow has not yet been invited to participate in the talks at this stage.

