Israel initiates assault on Rafah

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes targeting the Palestinian city of Rafah on Monday night. The strikes came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued warnings to civilians in the area, indicating an imminent and forceful military operation.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been vocal about the necessity of military action in Rafah, citing the need for what he terms as a "total victory" over Hamas, the militant group governing the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu's threats of a potential invasion have raised concerns, particularly due to Rafah's large population of around 1.4 million Palestinians who have been displaced from other parts of Gaza.



The prospect of an Israeli assault on Rafah has drawn condemnation from various quarters, including the United States, the European Union, and numerous international organizations. Despite international pressure and calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu has remained steadfast in his commitment to proceed with the operation, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the potential humanitarian consequences for civilians in Rafah.



The airstrikes on Rafah mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, with fears mounting over the potential for further violence and civilian casualties. The situation remains fluid, with the international community closely monitoring developments and urging restraint to prevent further escalation and humanitarian crisis in the region.

