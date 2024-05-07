Israel commands clearing out of Rafah

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Israel has issued a stark warning to residents of certain neighborhoods in Rafah, urging them to evacuate immediately. The Israeli military has signaled its intent to undertake what it terms as "extreme" military action against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza city.



Avichay Adraee, the head of the Israel Defense Force’s Arab media division, conveyed the urgency of the situation, stressing the need for residents and displaced individuals to leave the specified areas without delay. The precise timing of the military operation was not clarified, raising concerns about the imminent escalation of hostilities.



The evacuation directive has drawn swift condemnation from a senior Hamas official, who characterized it as a "dangerous escalation" with potential repercussions. This move comes in the wake of Israel's closure of the main border crossing used for humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza, following a deadly Hamas rocket attack that resulted in casualties among Israeli soldiers.



Israel contends that Rafah serves as a significant stronghold for Hamas and insists that achieving victory over the militant group necessitates control over the city. Despite international warnings against such actions from the United States, European Union, and United Nations, Israel remains steadfast in its determination to confront Hamas in Rafah.



The issuance of the evacuation order underscores the heightened tensions and escalating conflict dynamics in the region, with fears mounting over the potential for further violence and civilian casualties. As the situation continues to unfold, the international community closely monitors developments, calling for restraint and diplomatic efforts to mitigate the crisis and alleviate humanitarian suffering.

