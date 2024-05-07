(MENAFN) Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen of Hungary has affirmed that Hungary has no intentions of extraditing Ukrainian citizens back to their homeland, as Kiev intensifies efforts to bolster its military forces. In response to pressure from the Ukrainian government for citizens living abroad, particularly in the European Union, to return home, Semjen emphasized Hungary's commitment to humanitarian principles, stating that refugees from Ukraine would not be sent back to face potential danger.



Speaking to Hungarian broadcaster ATV, Semjen underscored Budapest's stance, asserting that Hungary would not investigate the conscription status of Ukrainian individuals seeking refuge within its borders. He emphasized the importance of upholding basic humanity and ensuring the safety of individuals, affirming that every Ukrainian refugee in Hungary would receive assistance and protection.



The Ukrainian government's recent measures, including the temporary suspension of services to men between the ages of 18 and 60 at consulates abroad, aimed at compelling Ukrainians of fighting age to return home, have faced criticism and resistance. Many Ukrainians living in the West perceive these policies as unjust and feel they are being treated unfairly.



Despite Kiev's efforts to enlist the support of European Union officials and member states to address its manpower shortage, staunch supporters of Ukraine such as Poland and Germany have refused to comply with extradition requests, prioritizing the protection of refugees' rights.



As tensions persist and Kiev continues its mobilization efforts, Hungary's stance underscores the complexities and challenges surrounding the conflict in Ukraine and its repercussions on displaced individuals seeking refuge abroad.

