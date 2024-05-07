Emirates Signs Mous With Tourism Boards Of Malaysia And Turkey

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has signed a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on the first day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) with Tourism Malaysia, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce. These agreements demonstrate the airline's commitment to entice more travellers across its network of more than 140 destinations to experience the sights, culture and attractions of each destination.



Emirates and Tourism Malaysia will work to promote tourism and boost visitor traffic into Malaysia from the airline's global network.

Through the strategic agreement, both parties will explore joint advertising and tactical campaigns and where viable, Emirates will facilitate familiarisation trips from key markets in the Gulf and the Middle East to Malaysia to generate awareness and demand.

Emirates and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) have also signed a similar MoU to collaborate on strengthening Türkiye's touristic appeal in new and existing source markets.



Emirates and The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) will work together to provide travel services at preferential rates to ADCCI's employees and members, in addition to providing Chamber members with additional benefits under its Business Rewards programme for SMEs. ADCCI will enable Emirates to promote its new products and destination network, as well as special offers, to Chamber members.

