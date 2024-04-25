TikTok CEO pledges legal challenge against US law requiring separation from ByteDance

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the CEO of TikTok, Xu Ziqiu, declared the company's intent to contest a new American law that mandates the application to sever its ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. This law stipulates that failure to comply could result in TikTok being banned in the United States. In a video message, Xu reassured TikTok users, stating, "Rest assured, we are not going anywhere," and affirmed their commitment to pursuing legal recourse. He emphasized, "We will continue to fight for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side."



The announcement followed President Joe Biden's signing of the text on Wednesday, solidifying the law's enactment. Xu characterized the law as a ban on TikTok, asserting, "Make no mistake, this is a ban. A ban on TikTok, and a ban on you and your voice." He challenged assertions by politicians, asserting that many sponsors of the bill openly acknowledge that banning TikTok is the ultimate objective.



Xu described the situation as "ironic," highlighting that "freedom of expression on TikTok embodies the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom." The law, embedded within a $95 billion foreign aid package encompassing military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, could lead to the rare step of barring a company from operating in the lucrative U.S. market. The Senate approved the law with a vote of 79 to 18, following earlier endorsement by the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support, signifying widespread political consensus on the measure's implementation.

