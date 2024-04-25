National Guard Commander Awards 92 Soldiers In Lyman Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko visited the brigades and units of the National Guard in the Lyman direction and presented awards to 92 National Guard servicemen.

He informed about this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



“I had the honor to award the soldiers who perform combat missions, deter the enemy, and destroy its manpower and equipment. In total, 92 guardsmen received well-deserved awards from the commander. I am proud of each of them, each of them who professionally and selflessly defend our country,” he said.

During the visit of the National Guard Commander to the brigades and units of the National Guard in the Lyman direction, the participants paid considerable attention to the analysis of the operational situation in the area of operations.

“Even in these few weeks, we can draw certain conclusions about where the enemy has weaknesses, despite its numerical superiority. And also regarding the use of our drones, assault operations in certain areas, interaction with other units of the Defense Forces,” Pivnenko said.

Invaders drop three bombs onin Donetsk region

He assured that no matter how difficult it is, the command is doing and will do everything possible to ensure that the National Guard receives everything it needs to defend Ukraine: from weapons to personal protective equipment and other needs of the military at the front.

As reported, on April 12, Pivnenko presented state and departmental awards to 20 National Guardsmen.