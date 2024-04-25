Al Masaood Automobiles Supports Customers Affected by Historic UAE Storm

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Following the unprecedented storm that recently swept across the UAE, Al Masaood Automobiles the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, is extending its support to the community by offering Nissan customers an additional 10% discount on service and genuine parts, in damage repairs caused by the extreme weather, until 15 May. Recognizing the need for flexibility following this challenging time, Al Masaood Automobiles’ Nissan service centres are also extending their hours of operation to open on Sundays, starting this week, to accommodate customers’ needs.

After record-breaking rainfall and many vehicles being affected due to water damage, customers now face the inconvenience of the repair process. As a customer-centric company, Al Masaood Automobiles understands the challenges its customers are facing. This initiative highlights the importance of proactively extending support and remaining close to the community during these times. To ensure customers’ safety on the roads, the discount aims to lessen the burden on them and applies exclusively to services and parts not covered by their insurance or existing service contracts.

This initiative is expected to aid customers currently struggling with car issues following the harsh weather conditions, prioritising their safety and wellbeing, and providing them with a value-driven ownership journey regardless of circumstance.





