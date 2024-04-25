Pentagon specifies great army supplies shipment to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, the United States Department of Defense has announced a comprehensive USD1 billion aid package for Kiev. This announcement follows President Joe Biden's recent approval of a foreign aid bill, allocating USD61 billion specifically for Ukraine.



Described as "significant new security assistance" by the Pentagon, the aid package is designed to address Ukraine's critical security and defense needs amidst ongoing tensions in the region.



The forthcoming delivery encompasses a wide array of military supplies, including assorted ammunition such as 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, 60mm mortar rounds, and projectiles for multiple rocket launchers.



Moreover, the aid package includes provisions for anti-aircraft capabilities, featuring shoulder-launched Stinger missiles. Notably absent are munitions for Patriot anti-aircraft systems, with the delivery instead focusing on ship-borne RIM-7 Sea Sparrow and air-launched AIM-9M Sidewinder anti-aircraft missiles. These munitions have been adapted for use with Soviet-era ground-based anti-aircraft systems under the so-called FrankenSAM program.



The aid package also encompasses a range of combat hardware for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), Humvees, and mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs). Additionally, various anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, are included in the delivery.



Furthermore, the aid package hints at ongoing preparations for the anticipated delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine, with provisions for unspecified "precision aerial munitions" and "airfield support equipment."



Overall, the Pentagon's unveiling of this extensive aid package underscores the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts amid escalating tensions in the region.



The comprehensive nature of the aid reflects the strategic importance of Ukraine in the geopolitical landscape and signals a significant boost to its military capabilities in the face of external threats.

