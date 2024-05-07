Ukrainian Defence Forces Have Some Successes In Lyman Sector - Khortytsia Separate Military Unit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders managed to improve the tactical situation in the Lyman sector.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of troops Nazar Voloshyn on Hromadske Radio , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, it is about the fighting in the area of Serebrianske forestry.

"I can partially confirm that in the Lyman direction we have some successes of the Defence Forces in the area of Serebrianske forestry, we managed to improve the tactical situation somewhat," Voloshyn said.

He also spoke about the current situation in the Chasiv Yar sector: the enemy has not made any territorial gains there in recent days.

Russian army not present in– Ukrainian military spokesperson

"There is no enemy army in the town. The enemy is still making efforts and continues to destroy Chasiv Yar and the surrounding settlements with aircraft and artillery," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that due to the coordinated work of Ukrainian defenders, there are no occupants in Chasiv Yar.