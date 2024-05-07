GCC Chief Calls For Global Action Over Israeli Violations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) pressed the international community on Tuesday to take decisive action over the "violations" committed by Israeli occupation forces across Palestinian territories.

The "hostile" nature of Israeli actions could undermine the prospect of peace in the Middle East, the six-member bloc's chief Jasem Al-Budaiwi said in a statement, calling for international intervention in a bid to prevent any further escalations.

He underlined the Gulf Arab bloc's unwavering support for the Palestinians, in addition to its commitment to ensure an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, added the statement. (end)

