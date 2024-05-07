(MENAFN- Baystreet) Must-Read Stock News: Tesla Layoffs, Axon Forecast, and Rate Cut Hopes

Watch the Highest Volume Stocks: PFE, GME, SMCI, WBA, and AALTuesday's Trades: Coty, Palantir, and MoreKULR Flat on News of ComplianceAlcoa CEO Set for Next Week's Conference Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Today's Hottest Earnings Reports: Lucid, Realty Income, Disney, and More

The first-quarter earnings season continued with Lucid Motor (LCID) posting its expectedly weak results. The EV firm posted revenue of $172.74 million, up by 15.6% Y/Y yet it lost 30 cents a share.

In Q1, Lucid produced 1,728 vehicles and plans to produce 9,000 for the year. The 1,967 delivery is up by 39.9% Y/Y. It has ample liquidity after raising $1.0 billion and ended the quarter with $5.03 billion.

Dividend investors will appreciate Realty Income (O) results. The firm posted funds from operations of $1.05 billion. For FY 2024, expect the firm to post $4.22 a share.

Watch the market's reaction to earnings from Disney (DIS) this morning. It may move Comcast (CMCSA), Sony (SONY), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), and Paramount (PARA) today.

After the market closes, Rivian (RIVN), a truck EV supplier, will report results. Shareholders are keen to monitor its cost-cutting efforts.

In the software sector, Toast (TOST) needs to exceed expectations after shares bottomed late last year at $15.00. It closed at $23.56 on Monday. Twilio (TWLO), a communications on the cloud provider, should post 59 cents a share in earnings

Ride-hailing firm Lyft (LYFT) posts results after the bell today. Its market share of $6.93 billion is a fraction of that of Uber (UBER). Uber has a $144.1 billion market cap.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks