Zelensky: We Are Preparing Meetings And Documents That Will Definitely Become News In Coming Weeks

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message

Dear Ukrainians, Ukrainian women!

Let's talk briefly about this day. First, the frontline. The fighting is the hottest. The Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Vremivske and Kupianske areas. Today, as always, I was in touch with the military and held a separate meeting with the Ministry of Defence, in particular, to discuss the manning of our brigades.

We are doing everything we can to strengthen our soldiers and give Ukraine more strength in combat. I thank everyone in the world who helps us. I am grateful to all the leaders who keep their word and deliver on what we have agreed on - all the arms and ammunition packages are extremely important for Ukraine right now.

This time determines the whole year - in combat, in training, and in supply. Any delay now in terms of weapons or ammunition, or in terms of manning our brigades, will be too costly for everyone in the world who really wants protection from Russia.

And I thank each of our combat brigades - all those who are fighting on the frontline, fighting effectively and bravely, without giving up their positions - for being in Ukraine. And today, based on the results of the first few days of the week, the soldiers of the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich separate artillery brigade deserve our special gratitude. Well done, guys! Your accuracy is always inspiring!

The second topic for today is international negotiations.

We are continuing our marathon of preparations for the first Global Peace Summit - a Summit that can and should show what international cooperation is worth and all the words about defending the UN Charter and the rules-based international order - words that have been heard during the years of this war.

Every leader who will participate in the Summit, every leader who is now helping to organise the Summit, every state whose strength we are now adding to the common strength of protecting human life, will definitely prove themselves in this marathon - in the preparation of the Peace Summit. Today I spoke with the leaders of Spain, Belgium, Latvia, Finland and Cape Verde. Step by step, we will reach a truly global community - every continent will be represented at our Summit in Switzerland, different nations - both geographically large and geographically smaller, and those who have already clearly expressed their support for international law and those who will do so.

While Moscow is only hypocritically using the term "multipolarity" to cover up its attempts to control the lives of other nations, we are creating a real instrument of real multipolarity - we are inviting the world majority to the Peace Summit. And it is the majority that must have its say - it can bring a just peace closer.

And one more thing for today.

We are preparing meetings and documents that will definitely become news in the coming weeks. New visits to Ukraine by our partners. New security agreements for our country and life in Europe in general. And, of course, we continue to prepare for the actual start of negotiations with the European Union in June. On our side, the Ukrainian side, all the details will be worked out one hundred per cent. Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations. And Ukraine is counting on the same activity - effective activity - from its partners.

I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine, everyone who supports us in an effective and timely manner! Because this is life. Saving lives. I thank everyone who is fighting for our country and our people. And please always remember all those who give their lives in this battle - in the battle for Ukraine and humanity. May the memory of each of our soldiers, whose life was sacrificed in battle and became the life of our entire country, our Ukraine, be bright and eternal.

Glory to Ukraine!

