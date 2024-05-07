State Department: Plans To Assassinate Zelensky Show Putin's Regime's Immorality

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The disclosed information about the plans of the Russian special services to assassinate the President of Ukraine and other high-ranking officials before Putin's inauguration testifies to the immorality of the Kremlin regime.

This assessment was made on Tuesday in Washington by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Obviously, this only speaks to the immorality that we have seen from the Putin regime since the beginning of this conflict," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that the United States is in close contact with the Ukrainian side on this issue.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's counterintelligence and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) investigators foiled Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) plans to assassinate President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and other members of the country's top military and political leadership. In particular, two colonels of the Ukrainian parole service who passed classified information to the Russians were detained in Ukraine.

One of the tasks of the FSB's intelligence network was to find perpetrators among the military close to the President's security detail who could take the head of state hostage and then kill him. In addition to Zelensky, the enemy planned to eliminate the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, and other senior officials.