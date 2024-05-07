Sheikha Moza Attends QF's 2024 Convocation Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser attended the annual, collective celebration of graduates from Qatar Foundation's unique education ecosystem – commemorating 953 future change-makers as they step from one phase of their journey into the next.

Qatar Foundation's (QF) Convocation ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, together with ministers, diplomats, university presidents, deans and faculty members, and families of the Class of 2024 graduates.

Students of 77 nationalities – 40 percent of whom are Qatari, with 61 percent of this year's graduates being female – who are graduating from QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University and seven international partner universities took the spotlight, walking through the Door to the Future, a Convocation tradition symbolizing how their years of learning, exploration, and discovery have prepared them for what now lies ahead.

During the ceremony, Her Highness Sheikha Moza honored 16 graduates with QF Excellence Awards in recognition of both their academic success and their leadership, innovation, and creative qualities that equip them to make vital contributions to society and empower others.

President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, said:“On this occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to all the 2024 graduates of Qatar Foundation's universities, who represent our future generations, and their universities for their efforts in providing these graduates with opportunities and developing their skills, reflecting the support and vision of Qatar's higher education leadership.

“We look forward to seeing the valuable contributions these graduates will make to the future-ready workforce of our nation, in line with Qatar's third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. I call on them to invest in their professional careers the knowledge they have acquired and to advance the wheel of progress and innovation, and I wish them a prosperous and successful future.”

In his keynote speech, Kuwaiti entrepreneur and technologist Ahmad Marafi, Co-Founder and CEO of CODED – a Middle East coding academy – told QF's Class of 2024:“Our journey was never easy; when we felt we had reached the summit, the COVID-19 pandemic meant we faced a greater challenge and we found ourselves at a crossroads – all the roads before us were dark, and it was difficult to take a confident step along an unknown path.

“Feeling helpless or disappointed is difficult – you can suddenly feel you have reached the end of the road. In these times, let your faith be strong, and look for solutions instead of focusing on the problem.

“Today, it is your turn to create your own success story, and to make your mark on the future – a future that will not be drawn by anyone but you. Each of your experiences differs, but more than 10,000 QF graduates are sharing the journey with you, and they will have a role along your journey.”

The ceremony also featured a piece of music specially created for the 2024 edition of Convocation by Ahmad Al Zmaili, Mohammed Bashar, and Dana Salah, with its themes emphasizing the power of youth and social responsibility, and the importance of continuing to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine; and a Convocation film encapsulating the graduates' journey during their years at QF.

The Class of 2024 expand QF's global network of alumni to over 10,000. Specializing in fields ranging from medicine, engineering, art and design, communication, and international affairs, to Islamic studies, law and public policy, computing, humanities and social sciences, and business, they have also benefited from opportunities for citizenship, service to society, and cross-cultural interaction while students at QF.

“At Qatar Foundation, our commitment to excellence goes beyond academic achievement,” said Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation.“We believe in cultivating a holistic educational experience that not only equips students with the latest knowledge and skills, but also instills in them a strong sense of values, integrity, and social responsibility.

“Through our partnership with top-tier universities hosted at Education City, we offer unparalleled opportunities for intellectual growth, global perspectives, and local engagement. Our aim is to empower students to not only succeed academically, but also to thrive as compassionate, empathetic, and actively involved members of society, ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow with confidence and integrity.

“In today's complex global landscape, marked by political turmoil, social unrest, and humanitarian crises, the tragedy unfolding in Palestine serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for moral commitment and ethical leadership. At QF, we recognize the importance of preparing students not only for personal success, but also for their roles as globally minded and locally committed citizens.

“As our graduating class embarks on the next chapter of their journey, we truly believe that they will become shapers of a better world and a brighter tomorrow.”