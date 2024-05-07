Polish F-16S Intercept Russian Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Baltic Sea Twice In Recent Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish F-16 fighters intercepted and escorted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft twice, on 3 and 6 May, flying over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea without violating Polish airspace.

This was reported on the social network X Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

According to the command, on 6 May, another pair of MiG-29s from the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork intercepted and visually identified a Russian aircraft.

"The fighter jets intercepted an Il-20 aircraft that took off from an airfield in the Kaliningrad region and continued flying in international space over the Baltic Sea, performing a reconnaissance mission without entering Polish airspace," the Polish Operational Command said.

As noted, the same Russian plane was also intercepted on 3 May by another pair of Polish F-16s from the 31st Tactical Air Base in Krzesiny.

As you know, Poland regularly deploys F-16s whenever Russia launches missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.