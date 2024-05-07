Polish F-16S Intercept Russian Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Baltic Sea Twice In Recent Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish F-16 fighters intercepted and escorted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft twice, on 3 and 6 May, flying over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea without violating Polish airspace.
This was reported on the social network X Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
According to the command, on 6 May, another pair of MiG-29s from the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork intercepted and visually identified a Russian aircraft.
"The fighter jets intercepted an Il-20 aircraft that took off from an airfield in the Kaliningrad region and continued flying in international space over the Baltic Sea, performing a reconnaissance mission without entering Polish airspace," the Polish Operational Command said. Read also: Poland
believes it can turn Trump against Russia - Politic
As noted, the same Russian plane was also intercepted on 3 May by another pair of Polish F-16s from the 31st Tactical Air Base in Krzesiny.
As you know, Poland regularly deploys F-16s whenever Russia launches missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.
MENAFN07052024000193011044ID1108185836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.