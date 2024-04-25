Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Scouts & Guides Marching Band At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, April 11, 2024: Sandeep Marwah, Commissioner (International ) Hindustan Scouts And Guides Association affiliated to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India, inaugurated the official Marching Band of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association. The inauguration took place during the launching ceremony of the musical event of Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum at AAFT, Marwah Studios, located in Noida Film City.



Sandeep Marwah expressed his admiration for the presence and performance of the band, comprising Rovers and Rangers from AAFT who are all part of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association. The launching ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of H.E. Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Turkey to India.



Reflecting on the occasion, Marwah remarked, "It is truly inspiring to witness young students actively engaging in various activities at AAFT, including Scouts and Guides. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this new band and wish them all the success in their endeavours."



Ambassador Firat Sunel also commended the initiative, stating, "It is a wonderful moment to see young students getting involved in every activity of AAFT, including Scouts and Guides."



The inauguration of the Scouts & Guides Marching Band underscores the commitment of AAFT and Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association to fostering holistic development and instilling values of discipline and teamwork among the youth through scouting activities. National Chief Commissioner Anil Pratham and National Commissioner Rajat Sharma congratulated AAFT or this gesture.



