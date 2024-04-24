Pakistan, Iran: Afghanistan-Based Terror Groups Threaten Regional And Global Security

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) With the conclusion of the Iranian President's trip to Pakistan, a joint 28-article statement by Ebrahim Raisi and Shehbaz Sharif has been released.

The Iranian and Pakistani leaders in this statement have stated that the presence of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan threatens regional and global security.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry released the joint 28-article statement by Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, and Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Article 17 of this statement has labeled the“existence of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan” as a serious threat to regional and global security.

The statement also emphasized the inclusive government in Afghanistan and asked for the increased participation of Afghanistan's diverse society in“fundamental decisions” to strengthen peace and stability in the country.

Based on this statement, Pakistan and Iran have committed to striving for the development of Afghanistan as a stable, independent country“free from terrorism and drug trafficking threats.”

In other sections of this statement, mutual interaction, trade and economic relations between Iran and Pakistan, combating terrorism, the importance of geographical location, the necessity of resolving the Kashmir issue, the release of each other's prisoners, and Hamas and Israel conflicts have been addressed.

The Taliban's resurgence has heightened insecurity, particularly in Afghanistan's neighboring nations. They assert no tolerance for using Afghan soil against foreign states. Both ISIS Khorasan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan pose threats to Iran and Pakistan. Pakistan consistently accuses the Taliban of sheltering and backing groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, demanding action, a claim the Taliban refutes.

