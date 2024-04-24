               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Consumer And Business Confidence Worsens In April


4/24/2024 3:12:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Consumer and business confidence both worsened in April, Istatsaid Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The index of consumer confidence decreased from 96.5 to 95.2 andthe composite indicator of business confidence dropped from 97.0 to95.8, said the national statistics institute.

"After the rise recorded in March 2024," reads a note fromIstat, "the business confidence climate has decreased returning tothe level of last February.

"The decline of the overall indicator represents a widespreadworsening of confidence in all economic sectors surveyed", itadded.

