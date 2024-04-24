Azintelecom To Promote Awareness Of Sustainable Development, Green Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

AzInTelecom LLC (Azerbaijan International Telecom), operatingunder the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport ofAzerbaijan, has joined the UN Global Compact on SustainableDevelopment, said Chairman of the Board of Directors at AzInTelecomElkhan Azizov, Azernews reports.

"We endorse the advancement of sustainable development acrossenvironmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) realms. Ourcommitment aligns with the ten principles of the UN Global Compacton Sustainable Development, which include upholding human rights,combating corruption, promoting gender equality, and safeguardingthe environment," he emphasized.

According to him, the LLC will increase its focus on thepopularization of green technologies in its activities.

"Considering that 2024 has been designated as the "Green WorldSolidarity Year" in Azerbaijan and COP29 is to be held in Baku, ourLLC will significantly prioritize environmental concerns and theadvancement of green technological solutions," he said.

AzInTelecom LLC's activities include the provision of cloudsolutions, the transmission of international voice traffic betweenAzerbaijan and other countries, information security services, andthe operation of the SIMA digital solutions platform.

"The company's strategy is built on such basic characteristicsas human value, reliability, innovation, adaptability,transparency, and confidentiality," the head of AzInTelecom LLCadded.