7 Per Cent Job Surge For Fresh Graduates In India's Manufacturing Sector: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) India's manufacturing industry's intent to hire fresh graduates has jumped to 48 per cent in the first half (January-June) of 2024, an increase of seven per cent from 41 per cent in July-December 2023, a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to learning and employability solutions provider TeamLease EdTech, this surge coincides with boosted capital investments and increased merger and acquisition activities within the automobile, electronics, and textile domains.

"As investments pour in and technological advancements reshape production processes, there's a palpable sense of momentum driving the sector forward. This presents an exciting opportunity for young talent to contribute meaningfully to India's industrial resurgence," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech.

The report contains 377 companies of various sizes operating in 18 different sectors throughout India.

Key roles in demand include product designers, automation engineers, embedded engineers, mechanical engineers, and quality assurance assistants.

As per the report, Bengaluru emerged as a hotspot for automation engineers, with a 61 per cent demand for professionals in this field. Meanwhile, Chennai leads in the demand for embedded engineers, with 56 per cent of companies actively seeking talent in this domain. Hyderabad and Gurugram stand out as preferred destinations for mechanical engineers, capturing 50 per cent and 47 per cent of the demand, respectively.

The need for specialised roles expands beyond major metropolitan areas, with cities like Chandigarh and Nagpur showcasing significant requirements, the report noted.

"It's interesting to see sectoral demand in smaller cities like Chandigarh and Nagpur. This offers a unique opportunity for job seekers to go beyond the traditional Tier 1 cities," said Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business and COO, TeamLease Edtech.